Bisons & RailRiders Postponed on Friday

May 28, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Moosic, PA) - Friday night's game between the Buffalo Bisons (12-9) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-6) has been postponed due to incoming inclement weather. The teams will make up the game on Thursday, September 2, at PNC Field as part of a doubleheader at 5:05 PM. The series continues on Saturday, May 29, at 4:05 PM when the teams play the fifth game in their six-game series.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.