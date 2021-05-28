Bisons & RailRiders Postponed on Friday
May 28, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
(Moosic, PA) - Friday night's game between the Buffalo Bisons (12-9) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-6) has been postponed due to incoming inclement weather. The teams will make up the game on Thursday, September 2, at PNC Field as part of a doubleheader at 5:05 PM. The series continues on Saturday, May 29, at 4:05 PM when the teams play the fifth game in their six-game series.
