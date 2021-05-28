New Jersey's MiLB Teams to Host Vaccination Clinics at Ballparks this Summer

May 28, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are teaming up with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Somerset Patriots to partner with RWJBarnabas Health on vaccination clinics this summer at each team's respective ballparks. The teams released this joint statement:

"New Jersey's three Minor League Baseball teams are honored to partner with RWJBarnabas Health on vaccination clinics at our ballparks this summer. Part of being at the front porch of our respective communities is working closely with those in position to best keep our communities safe.

'We are delighted to work with our Minor League Baseball partners to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at their ballparks,' said Margie Heller, Vice President, Strategic Global Partnerships at RWJBarnabas Health. 'These community-based vaccination clinics are a great way for us to offer these lifesaving vaccines in a fun environment to those who are interested.'

Our three vaccination clinics will help lessen the impact of COVID-19, and additionally provide another benefit - an enjoyable night out at the ballpark with families and friends.

Additional details will be announced shortly."

