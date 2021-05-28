Scrappers Game on Friday, May 28 Cancelled

Niles, OH- The Mahoning Valley Scrappers game against the Frederick Keys on Friday, May 28 has been cancelled due to weather. Tickets for Friday's game can be exchanged at the Chevy All Stars Box Office for any remaining game during the 2021 season. The firework show is rescheduled for Saturday, June 5th presented by Yuengling, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and Mix 98.9.

The Scrappers next home game is tomorrow, Saturday, May 29, at 7:05pm against the Frederick Keys. Gates open at 6:00pm.

Scrappers tickets are on sale now online at mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Mahoning Valley is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers 2021 season is presented by Lordstown Motors. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

