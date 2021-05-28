Black Bears to Put Single-Game Tickets for Games June 8-17 on Sale on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The West Virginia Black Bears today announced that they will put single-game tickets for the team's games against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, June 8-10, and Trenton Thunder, June 15-17, on sale for the first time on Sunday, May 30 at 10 a.m. Members of the Black Bears email club will once again receive access to a special online-only pre sale starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

The Black Bears also have announced that each game of the team's upcoming three-game series with the Williamsport Crosscutters, May 28-31, has been sold out. Limited tickets remain for the two remaining games from the club's season opening homestand, Memorial Day on Monday, May 31 (6:35 p.m.) and Tuesday, June 1 (6:35 p.m.).

Single-game tickets for all available Black Bears games may be purchased online at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or by calling the Black Bears Ticket Office at (304) 293-7653. Fans can save $2.00 per ticket on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day.

Tickets will continue to be sold in pods of up to six tickets (limited supply of five and six ticket pods) to accommodate social distancing requirements. The Black Bears are encouraging all fans to take advantage of digital tickets and print-at-home ticket options this season, as the Box Office will remain closed for walk-up purchases until the start of the 2021 season. All advance sale tickets will be delivered electronically.

Fans may sign to receive future ticket presales at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

