MLB Draft League to Forgo Extra Innings in 2021

Major League Baseball and the MLB Draft League announced this week that extra innings will not be played during the 2021 season.

In explaining the move MLB Draft League President Kerrick Jackson stated, "The nature of the MLB Draft League is to provide potential prospects with a competitive development-based environment, where they can be evaluated by Major League clubs for the upcoming draft. In addition, it is important that we create an environment focused on their health and safety. The sole basis of this decision is to make sure that we don't put any unnecessary stress on the arms of these Future Stars. As we move forward in future years, we will look to make scheduling and roster adjustments to allow for extra innings games."

The MLB Draft League, is the first league in the country focused on top prospects who are eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer. MLB Draft League participants receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes.

The Williamsport Crosscutters are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League. For more information visit crosscutters.com.

