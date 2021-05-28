Frederick Keys Announce Single Game Tickets and Promotional Calendar for June 18 Through July 4

Frederick MD - The Frederick Keys announced the second block of single game tickets and promotional calendar for the 2021 season on Friday afternoon. The dates included in this block are for home games June 18 through July 4.

On June 18 the Keys will host Art in the Park sponsored by Frederick Arts Council. Frederick will wear specialty jerseys that were designed by Lusmerlin. Jerseys will be available for online and in stadium bidding and will be auctioned off after the game. The Friday night game will be followed by an incredible fireworks display, the first of six displays in the second promotional block of the season.

On June 19 the first fans inside of Nymeo Field will receive a Frederick Keys duck mask, courtesy of Precision Heating and Cooling. After the game fans can enjoy Fireworks. On June 20th the Frederick Keys are celebrating dads for Father's Day! By purchasing a special ticket package, dads can enjoy donuts with their children in the Keys courtyard. As a part of the package, dads can also play catch on the field prior to the game.

As a part of every Frederick Keys game, fans are encouraged to participate in Kids Run the Bases after home games. On Sundays kids are invited to play catch on the field prior to the game as a part of Sunday Funday. Frederick Keys Director of Marketing Maci Hill is excited for fans to see what is planned for the second block of the season.

"This block is very special to all of us here at the Keys," Hill said. "It combined baseball and the community as well as a lot of excitement. Our partnerships with the Frederick Arts Council and the American Cancer Society are extremely important to us and we are thrilled to continue hosting jersey auctions with those great organizations."

The Keys will present the second specialty jersey of the season on June 25 in conjunction with the American Cancer Society. The Keys jerseys will feature the names of Keys fans' loved ones who have either passed away or battled with cancer. Fans can participate in the jersey auction throughout the game and all proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the American Cancer Society. The night will be capped off by a firework display in honor of Keys fans who have been lost to cancer.

On June 26, it's Office Night, including a special appearance from Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone on the show. Interested fans can purchase a special ticket package for $60 which includes a meet and greet, ticket to the game, VIP t-shirt, and a professional photo with Brian. The game will conclude with a fireworks display.

The final game of the second block of the Keys 2021 promotional schedule will feature a celebration of Independence Day on July 4. The postgame fireworks spectacular highlights the night and will be the best show to catch in the area.

Tickets for games can be purchased at FrederickKeys.com or by calling 301-815-9939. Information about ticket packages can be found on the website or by calling the Keys front office. Frederick is back in action this weekend against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. They will play Friday and Saturday at 7:05 PM and on Sunday at 4:05 PM. For more information on the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski at JMichalski@FrederickKeys.com.

