Eastwood Rumble Fest Coming to Eastwood Field on Saturday, October 11

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers announce that the Eastwood Rumble Fest is coming to Eastwood Field on Saturday, October 11, 2025. This USA-Boxing Sanctioned Event begins at 2pm with boxing from 2-5pm and the concert following at 7pm. The concert will feature the Queen Bees Band (all female classic rock band) and Rockhouse Band (iconic rock anthems and hair band hits).

Get ready for an electrifying night of action and music at the Eastwood Rumble Fest. Witness 10 adrenaline-pumping amateur boxing matches, followed by a quadruple-header concert featuring the hottest local bands and an epic "Battle of the Guitarists" in honor of the legendary Tom Menaldi. Whether you're a fight fan, a music lover, or just looking for a one-of-a-kind event, this is your ticket to an unforgettable experience. Don't miss your chance to watch, rock, and fight-live in person or streaming on FightChannel.com and IPPV.com!

Tickets start at $20 for General Admission. Kids 12 & under get in free with a paying adult ticket (limit 2) and after that Kids General Admission is $10. Ringside seats ($75-$99), Lower Box ($50), Upper Box ($25) and a limited number of Suite Rentals ($510) are also available. Half price General Admission Military discount tickets are available for purchase at the box office.

Tickets are on sale now at mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling 330-505-0000. Buy tickets to the boxing event and get the concert for free (limited to the first 3,000 tickets purchased by August 31st.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.







