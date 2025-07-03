Cutters Drop Series Opener at Spikes

July 3, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

In a contest that was highlighted by controversial calls, the Williamsport Crosscutters dropped the first game of their two-game, home and home series against the State College Spikes on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Williamsport was able to scatter seven hits with Carlos Castillo recording the only multi-hit night, going 2 for 5 at the plate with a strikeout. Jake Lausch, Ryan Kennell, Boston Smith, Hayden Christiansen and Matt Ilgenfritz recording the other five hits. Ilgenfritz has the only extra base hit of the night, an RBI double.

Connor Knox took the loss, falling to 1-1 on the season, after allowing two runs on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts in four innings of work.

Merit Jones worked three innings out of the bullpen, allowing one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

Dakota Stone went a third of an inning with no hits but allowed two unearned runs, walked three, and struck out one.

Tyler Dietz closed out the final two-thirds of an inning retiring both batters he faced.

The Crosscutters now return to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to conclude this two-game, home and home series with the State College Spikes on Friday afternoon with a special 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

WP: Caden Wooster (1-1) LP: Connor Knox (1-1) SV: Treyson Peters (1)

Crosscutters Record: 12-10 Next Game: Friday, July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Promotions: 4th of July Celebration, Summer Patio Giveaway, Hersheypark Kids Day, Dollar Dog Day







