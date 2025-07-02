Offense Stifled in Sweep

July 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Cutters were unable to avoid the sweep at the hands of the Trenton Thunder, falling 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Bailey Matela suffered his first loss of the season, allowing three runs on four hits, over three innings of work. It was Matela's shortest outing of the season.

Armani Newton collected his second triple of the season, finishing the night 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and a run scored.

Ryan Kennell was the lone Cutters batter to record a multi-hit game, finishing the night 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk.

The Crosscutters grounded into a season-high four double plays. All four ended the inning for Williamsport.

Williamsport was outscored 27-7 in the two-game series sweep. It was the second time this season the Cutters were swept in a series and the first time at home.

WP: Jude Abbadessa (2-0) LP: Bailey Matela (2-1) SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 12-9 Next Game: Thursday, July 3rd at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

