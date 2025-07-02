Bullpen Dominates as Spikes Sweep Scrappers with 6-3 Win

July 2, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Brett Dunham, Carter Holjes and Brennyn Cutts combined to strike out 10 batters over the last five innings and retire the last 13 in order as the State College Spikes swept a two-game series from the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with a 6-3 victory on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Dunham (1-0), who was a stopper at Northeastern, allowed a double to Daniel Stewart in the fifth but nothing more over two innings, striking out three batters. Holjes followed and struck out five of the six batters he faced over two innings. Cutts (1), who joined the Spikes (10-10) on Tuesday from Louisville, then recorded one strikeout in a perfect ninth inning for the save in his debut with the club.

State College has now won four of its last five games and sits just 1 Â1/2 games back of the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League standings with nine games remaining in the first-half schedule.

Offensively, Ryan Rivera notched his fifth consecutive multi-hit game as he went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and a stolen base. Harrison Didawick continued his hot streak as well, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base of his own, while Dan Tauken went 2-for-4 with a double.

Mahoning Valley (10-11) starter Garrett Peters (1-1) took the loss after allowing four runs, three of them earned, over five innings of work.

Thursday, the Spikes welcome the Crosscutters to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a 6:35 p.m. matchup that serves as the first game of a home-and-home series.

State College is slated to send new addition Jacob Mayers of LSU to the mound for his first official appearance with the club. The right-hander, who won the Tigers' bracket clincher against Arkansas that punched their ticket to the finals in Omaha, earned the win for the MLB Draft League side in their 10-6 exhibition win over a squad from the Cape Cod League on Monday at Citi Field in New York.

Williamsport will go with right-hander Connor Knox (1-0), making his second appearance after starting and pitching five scoreless innings against West Virginia in his debut on June 21.

Fans will be able to enjoy the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve extravaganza during the night, starting with a Military Salute Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia for the first 500 fans as gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m.

Then, fans will be thrilled by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act throughout the night! You've seen him across the country, on America's Got Talent, and on Ripley's Believe it or Not, now see him here at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first night of two here in Happy Valley. Tyler will balance anything - wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more - with this high-energy, one-of-a-kind performance.

Plus, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act comes back to the ballpark at the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4, giving fans two chances to catch this spectacular show.

Of course, we'll also be celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. During both the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available.

Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

It's all capped off by another fantastic FIREWORKS show, with the traditional July 3 Spikes FIREWORKS display presented by the PA Lottery and provided by Starfire Corporation.

Fans of age can also enjoy the Independence Eve Happy Hour, with $2 draft beers from 5:30 to 6:35 p.m., as well as a variety of food and drink items available for July 3 and 4 only.

Plus, the Central PA 4th Fest returns on Friday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed July 4 FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health, live music and much more during the day. Information on tickets and parking is available at CentralPA4thFest.org.

Proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawings from July 1-3 will also go towards the Central PA 4th Fest.

