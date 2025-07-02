West Virginia Wins in Sudden Death to Sweep Frederick

GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears continued their winning ways with a sudden death win over the Frederick Keys at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Wednesday evening. After finishing nine innings tied at four, Tyler Pettorini played the hero with a walk-off single that scored Roman Jackson to complete the sweep of the Keys.

The back-and-forth began in the third inning as Frederick struck first. A solo shot to left field from catcher Truitt Madonna put the Keys on top. West Virginia responded in the home half as Tyler Pettorini grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in Ethan Hott and tie the game.

Two runs in the fifth gave the Black Bears their first lead of the night. A sacrifice fly from Pettorini plated outfielder Ben Lumsden before a base hit from Sam Miller scored Tyler Cerny.

But the Bears' lead didn't last long as the Keys knotted the game the next inning. Left-handed pitcher Evan Hamberger relieved DeCardenas to start the sixth. Keys' slugger Eddie Hacopian pulled the game within one with an RBI triple that scored Walter Urbon. A sac-fly to left field that brought in Hacopian tied the game at three.

The following frame, Frederick reclaimed its lead with a Jose Silva single that scored Anthony Diaz. Heading into the ninth, the Bears trailed 4-3.

Not willing to go quietly, Judah Morris hit his second home run of the season on the first offering from Frederick reliever Drew Blake to tie the game and force sudden death.

Electing to return to the plate, the Black Bears began the sudden death inning with Roman Jackson on first. Jackson advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before Pettorini sent him home with a line drive that was bobbled midfield.

Getting his first start of the season, pitcher Jorge DeCardenas delivered a masterful performance for the Black Bears through five innings. The former South Florida Bull struck out six while allowing only two hits and one run. Pettorini drove in two, while Morris finished with one hit and one run off his homer in the ninth.

With the walk-off win, West Virginia (11-9) closed the gap on the Williamsport Crosscutters for first place in the MLB Draft League standings, now trailing by half a game. The Bears return to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Thursday for Independence Day Eve and a one-game matchup against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with the largest fireworks show of the season on display post-game.







