Spikes Take Loss against Muckdogs on Monday Night, 14-2

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes fell prey to the Batavia Muckdogs' 18-hit offensive onslaught on Monday night as they took a 14-2 loss at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Both the 14 runs and 18 hits were season highs for any New York-Penn League team in a single game, besting marks previously set by State College (13-11) on two occasions.

Andrew Warner provided the high note for the Spikes' evening with his third home run of the year, a solo shot to the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field. Warner's long ball, which came on the first pitch of the bottom of the second from Eli Villalobos, was estimated to have traveled 415 feet.

Moises Castillo went 3-for-4 for State College to notch his third three-hit game of the past week.

Batavia (15-8) took the opening lead of the game in the second with a pair of runs and did not look back. Milton Smith II paced the Muckdogs with a five-hit game, the first at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park since Carson Shaddy of Auburn accomplished the feat on August 4, 2018. Smith scored three runs, drove in another and stole a base as well.

Troy Johnston added four hits, two of them doubles, and drove in three runs to aid the Batavia cause. Albert Guaimaro and Dustin Skelton each produced three hits for the Muckdogs, with Guaimaro knocking in three runs and Skelton bringing in two more.

Jacob Schlesener (1-2) took the loss for State College after allowing five runs, three of them earned, on five hits, four walks and a hit batsman. Schlesener, who set a Spikes single-game record with 12 strikeouts in his last start against the Muckdogs on Wednesday, whiffed seven batters on Monday to up his season total to 36 over 29 1/3 innings of work this season.

Jackson Rose (3-1) pitched four shutout innings of relief, yielding one hit and one walk while striking out five batters, to earn the win for Batavia.

The Spikes are now 2 1/2 games back of the Muckdogs in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division, and meet Batavia for the finale of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Left-hander Connor Thomas (2-0), the Cardinals' 2019 fifth-round draft choice out of Georgia Tech, gets the start for the Spikes. Thomas will be followed on the mound by right-hander Andre Pallante (1-0), the Cardinals' 2019 fourth-round draft choice out of UC Irvine.

Batavia is scheduled to send left-hander Julio Frias (1-1) to the hill.

