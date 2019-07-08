Hiott's High-Note

July 8, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release





BURLINGTON, VT - Centerfielder Garrett Hiott went 4-5 with a run scored, and three Hudson Valley pitchers combined to hold Vermont to seven hits as the Renegades defeated the Lake Monsters 4-1 Sunday evening from Centennial Field.

The Lake Monsters began the scoring by plating their lone run in the first. Singles by second baseman Michael Woodworth and third baseman Jordan Diaz put runners at the corners with one away before catcher Kyle McCann grounded into a fielder's choice to second to put Vermont on the board.

Things stayed that way until the third when Hudson Valley tied things up with their own fielder's choice in a near carbon-copy of Vermont's first inning. Second baseman Cristhian Pedroza blooped a single to center and Hiott lined another single to center to put runners at first and third with one away. Designated hitter Greg Jones came up next and grounded into a fielder's choice to second to bring in Pedroza and tie the game.

The Renegades took the lead for good when they scored another run in the fourth. First baseman Jacson McGowan skied a double to center to start things. After a groundout by catcher Jonathan Embry moved McGowan to third, shortstop Nick Sogard flared a single into center to make the scored 2-1 Renegades.

Hudson Valley would then add insurance with two more runs in the fifth. Singles by leftfielder Pedro Diaz and Hiott put runners at first and third to start the inning. Jones stepped up next and grounded a possible double-play ball to second, however a throwing error by Woodworth was wide of the bag, which allowed Diaz to scored from third and move Hiott to second. Two batters later, with one away, McGowan hit a sharp groundball to Diaz, which kicked off his glove and trickled into shallow leftfield for a hit. Hiott was able to come around from second on the play and give the Renegades a 4-1 lead.

That was enough for the pitchers who combined to allow a run on seven hits with no walks. Starter Ben Brecht and relievers Nathan Wiles and Joe LaSorsa pitched three innings apiece striking out nine. Brecht allowed a run on three hits and Wiles (2-0) got the win by tossing three shutout innings on two hits. LaSorsa notched the save and may have had the best outing. The southpaw from Mt. Kisco fired three shutout frames on two hits with six punchouts. The save was his first of the season.

Taking the loss for Vermont was their starter Jack Cushing (0-2) who gave up four earned runs on seven hits over four innings.

All four of Hiott's hits were singles as the Renegades pounded out nine hits in all. McGowan went 2-4 as he doubled, drove in a run and scored another. The Lake Monsters, on the other hand, had seven hits. Woodworth finished 3-4 with three singles and a run scored to pace the Lake Monsters. McCann chipped in by going 2-4 with an RBI.

Hudson Valley and Vermont faceoff in game two of their three-game series tomorrow in a 7:05 start. The Renegades will start righty Zack Trageton (2-2, 3.48 ERA) against fellow-righty Tyler Baum (0-1, 2.25 ERA) of the Lake Monsters.

Hudson Valley returns home Wednesday when they start a three-game series against the Staten Island Yankees. Game time is scheduled for 7:05. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com, in person at the Dutchess Stadium ticket window, or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 8, 2019

Hiott's High-Note - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.