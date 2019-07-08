Spinners Score 5 Unanswered Runs En Route to 5-3 Victory

ABERDEEN, MD - After falling in the first of three at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium the night before, the Lowell Spinners (17-5) looked to pick up a win in the game two.

Following three consecutive innings of scoring including two in the seventh, one in the eighth, and two more in the ninth inning they were able to celebrate after defeating the Aberdeen IronBirds (11-12), affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, by a final of 5-3 on Monday night.

Trailing by three in the top of the seventh inning, Nick Decker took it upon himself to get the Spinners closer, clobbering a two-run home run to right field, scoring Jonathan Diaz and cutting the Aberdeen lead to just 3-2. The home run not only made the game close, but it was also Decker's first professional home run.

Following a perfect bottom of the seventh from reliever Cody Scroggins, in his professional debut, the Spinners kept the rally going in the top of the eighth when Nick Northcut drove y Gilberto Jimenez home from third base on a single to left field, tying the game at three runs apiece.

The Spinners wouldn't stop there, however, as they got two more in the top of the ninth from off the bat of Jaxx Groshans, who drove in Decker and Jimenez, completing the comeback and giving Lowell a 5-3 lead.

It wasn't all glorious for the Spinners, however, who fell behind early in the bottom of the first when Austin Hays went deep, giving the IronBirds an early 1-0 lead. They then fell behind even further in the bottom of the fourth when Aberdeen scored two more - one coming on an RBI single by Maverick Handley, scoring Tristan Graham and another coming on a sacrifice fly by Trey Truitt.

Yusniel Padron-Artilles got the start on the mound for the Spinners. He went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Only one of the runs was earned, however. Osvaldo De La Rosa picked up the win, his second of the season, after he pitched a one-hit, one strikeout eighth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kris Jackson - fresh off some spot appearances with the Greenville Drive - came in and put the nail on Aberdeen's coffin, shutting down the IronBirds 1-2-3.

The Spinners are back in action on Tuesday when they take on the IronBirds in the series finale, first pitch is at 11:05 a.m. before traveling to Batavia to take on the MuckDogs, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, before returning home on Saturday where they take on the Auburn Doubledays, affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Star Wars Night.

