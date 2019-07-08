Diro the Hero as BKLYN Wins

TROY, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, rallied for four runs in the sixth to storm back and beat the Tri-City ValleyCats 6-2 Sunday evening at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in the opener of a three-game series.

W: Goggin (1-0)

L: Schroeder (0-1)

S: Mullenbach (1)

BIG MOMENTS

Down 2-0, Brooklyn rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth. Anthony Dirocie's two-run single completed the comeback. Brooklyn added a pair in the ninth on Joe Genord's RBI bloop single and Yoel Romero's RBI double.

Dan Goggin and Matt Mullenbach combined to throw five scoreless, no-hit innings of relief to keep the Cyclones in the game. Goggin earned his first professional win, while Matt Mullenbach earned his first pro save.

Tri-City starter Blair Henley did not allow a run over three scoreless innings in his ValleyCats debut.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Anthony Dirocie: 2-4, 2 RBI

Yoel Romero: 1-4, 2B, BB, RBI, R

Luke Ritter: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 R

Dan Goggin: W, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones earned their third victory of the week, all via comeback wins.

Yoel Romero extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a ninth inning double.

Alec Kisena made his Cyclones debut, tossing four innings of two-run ball.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Tri-City - Monday, 7 p.m.

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium - Troy, NY

Probables: RHP Matt Cleveland (0-1, 5.60) vs. RHP Kyle Serrano (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

