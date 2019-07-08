Romero, Reyes Strong But BKLYN Loses 4-3

TROY, NY - Yoel Romero went 3-4 but the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, dropped the middle game of three, 4-3, Monday night at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to even the series.

W: Macuare (1-2)

L: Cleveland (0-2)

S: Chavez (1)

BIG MOMENTS

Yoel Romero collected three hits, including a double in the fourth inning, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Romero singled and scored in the sixth on Wilmer Reyes' run-scoring double to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Trailing 2-1, AJ Lee smashed a three-run home run in Tri-City's four-run fourth to take a 4-2 lead against Cyclones starter Matt Cleveland.

Brooklyn scored two first inning runs on a passed ball and Guillermo Granadillo's steal of home.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Yoel Romero: 3-4, 2B, R

Wilmer Reyes: 3-4, 2B, RBI, R, SB

Guillermo Granadillo: 1-4, 2 SB, R

Andrew Edwards: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K

NEWS & NOTES

Brooklyn played its 12th one-run game, falling to 8-4 in those tight contests.

The Cyclones scored two runs in the first inning, taking a lead before the fifth inning for the first time this month.

Matt Cleveland retired 11 in a row after allowing the Lee home run to finish his outing.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Tri-City - Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Joseph L. Bruno Stadium - Troy, NY

Probables: RHP Garrison Bryant (1-1, 6.00) vs. RHP Juan Pablo Lopez (1-2, 4.02 ERA)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

