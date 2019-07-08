Staten Island Falls 3-2 to Connecticut in Series Opener
July 8, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-The Staten Island Yankees fell 3-2 to the Connecticut Tigers in the series opener at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Sunday.
The Yankees (11-10) started strong as T.J. Sikkema threw three strong innings to start the game and got early offense to help the cause.
Everson Pereira hit his first home run for Staten Island in the first inning and the Yankees added another run as Luis Santos scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to make it 2-0. However, the Yankees wouldn't score again.
Connecticut (10-12) tied the game with a two-run fifth on two out RBI hits from Corey Joyce and Ryan Kreidler. In the eighth inning, it was Hector Martinez who delivered an RBI double that gave the Tigers the lead for good.
The Yankees rallied in the eighth, but couldn't score as Jake Baker and Zack Hess combined to close the game out for the Tigers. Hess recorded his third save of the season.
Staten Island and Connecticut meet again tomorrow night back at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from July 8, 2019
- Staten Island Falls 3-2 to Connecticut in Series Opener - Staten Island Yankees
- Diro the Hero as BKLYN Wins - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hiott's High-Note - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Staten Island Yankees Stories
- Staten Island Falls 3-2 to Connecticut in Series Opener
- Staten Island Defeats Tri-City Behind Early Offense and Solid Pitching
- Staten Island Falls to Tri-City in Pitcher's Duel 2-1
- Staten Island Slugs Their Way Past the ValleyCats in Series Opener
- Yankees Beat Hudson Valley on Tenth Inning Walk-Off to Win Rubber Game of Series