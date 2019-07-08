Staten Island Falls 3-2 to Connecticut in Series Opener

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-The Staten Island Yankees fell 3-2 to the Connecticut Tigers in the series opener at Richmond County Bank Ballpark on Sunday.

The Yankees (11-10) started strong as T.J. Sikkema threw three strong innings to start the game and got early offense to help the cause.

Everson Pereira hit his first home run for Staten Island in the first inning and the Yankees added another run as Luis Santos scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to make it 2-0. However, the Yankees wouldn't score again.

Connecticut (10-12) tied the game with a two-run fifth on two out RBI hits from Corey Joyce and Ryan Kreidler. In the eighth inning, it was Hector Martinez who delivered an RBI double that gave the Tigers the lead for good.

The Yankees rallied in the eighth, but couldn't score as Jake Baker and Zack Hess combined to close the game out for the Tigers. Hess recorded his third save of the season.

Staten Island and Connecticut meet again tomorrow night back at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

