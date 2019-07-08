Crosscutters Split Doubleheader at Mahoning Valley

July 8, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





Niles, Ohio - The Crosscutters traded a pair of shutouts with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night. Mahoning Valley won the first game 4-0. Williamsport bounced back to win the second game 3-0.

The win was the team's second shutout of the season and also ended a five-game losing streak.

Starter Junior Tejada led the way for the combined five-hit shutout. The lefty threw four strong innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and retired the first 10 straight batters he faced.

Righty Alejandro Made contributed two effective innings of relief and closer Albertus Barber finished it off for his first career professional save.

Williamsport put together a three-run rally in the sixth inning to break the scoreless pitchers' duel. Hunter Markwardt's infield single brought home McCarthy Tatum for the first run of the game and then Nicolas Torres scored on the same play on an error. Corbin Williams raced home on the back end of a double-steal after Markwardt took second base to account for the game's final run.

The Crosscutters aim for their second-straight win in the rubber-match of the three game set on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Carlos Francisco is the probable starter for Williamsport.

The Crosscutters return home on Wednesday to open a three-game series with the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Crosscutters Record: 5-18

Next Game: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, July 10, 7:05 p.m. vs. Vermont Lake Monsters - Food Drive / Kids Eat Free

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.