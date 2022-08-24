Space Cowboys Game Notes at Las Vegas

August 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







HIT THE JACKPOT: The Space Cowboys set numerous franchise records in their 23-8 win on Aug. 23 in Las Vegas:

-The Space Cowboys hit nine home runs in the win, setting their single-game franchise record. Their previous high was seven, accomplished on May 10 in Albuquerque

-The 23 runs scored were the second most in franchise history and the most in a game for the Space Cowboys this season. The franchise record is 24 runs scored on June 20, 2021, in El Paso

-The Space Cowboys collected 51 total bases, surpassing their previous franchise record of 50 from June 20, 2021, in El Paso

-The Space Cowboys matched their franchise record of 12 extra-base hits, last accomplished on May 10 of this season in Albuquerque

-Lewis Brinson collected seven RBI, matching the franchise record initially set by Jose Siri on May 13, 2021, at Round Rock

-Korey Lee hit three home runs in the game, matching the franchise record and becoming the first Space Cowboys player to do so since Enmanuel Valdez on June 15 at Round Rock

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2022

