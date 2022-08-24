OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (65-52) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (67-51)

Game #119 of 150/Home #62 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Matt Waldron (2-4, 8.01) vs. OKC-RHP Justin Hagenman (4-1, 6.47)/RHP Andre Jackson (1-7, 5.26)

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to even their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the top two teams in the PCL East Division go head-to-head for six games. El Paso won Tuesday's series opener and now sits 1.5 games behind first-place OKC...Tonight the Dodgers look to avoid a third straight loss and their fifth 0-2 start to a series this season.

Last Game: The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning then held the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless in their final at-bat as El Paso came back to send the Dodgers to a 7-3 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams played to a 3-3 tie through nine innings, with the Dodgers taking the first lead of the night in the series opener between the teams. Ryan Noda connected on a solo home run in the second inning for a 1-0 OKC advantage. The Chihuahuas knotted the score, 1-1, in the top of the fourth inning on a RBI ground-rule double by C.J. Hinojosa. The Dodgers quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Edwin Ríos homered on the first pitch of the inning and James Outman later hit a RBI double for a 3-1 lead. Still trailing by two runs with two outs in the eighth inning, an error opened the door for an El Paso rally. Hinojosa hit a RBI single before the Chihuahuas scored the game-tying run on a balk by OKC pitcher Jake Reed due to a pace of play violation. In the 10th inning, El Paso's Luis Campusano and Kyle Martin each hit two-run homers for a four-run lead as the Chihuahuas closed the game with six unanswered runs. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out, but El Paso escaped the jam getting Devin Mann to hit into a game-ending double play.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Justin Hagenman (4-1) is set to open tonight's game and make his second start of the season...Hagenman has made 29 total appearances with OKC this season and last started June 26 against Round Rock in OKC, pitching 2.0 innings to open a bullpen day for the Dodgers...Hagenman matched his season-long outing in his last appearance Aug. 16 in Sugar Land, allowing one run and one hit - and inside-the-park home run - over 2.1 IP with three strikeouts. He retired seven of the eight batters he faced and stranded all three of his inherited runners...Overall with OKC this season, Hagenman has a 6.47 ERA over 40.1 IP with 18 walks against 40 strikeouts. Over his last five outings, Hagenman has allowed one run and four hits over 6.2 innings...Hagenman joined OKC April 26 for his first career Triple-A stint after logging five relief appearances with Double-A Tulsa to start the season...Hagenman spent the entire 2021 season with Tulsa, posting a 7-4 record and 3.45 ERA with six saves in 38 appearances (two starts)...He was selected by the Dodgers in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Penn State.

Andre Jackson (1-7) is scheduled to make his team-leading 19th start of the season...He most recently pitched Game 2 of a doubleheader in Sugar Land Aug. 19. He allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits over 4.0 innings with four walks and two strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 21-4 loss...Tonight will be his third outing since his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, although he has yet to appear in a game. He was most recently optioned to OKC Aug. 10...During a start Aug. 2 in Salt Lake, Jackson matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless innings, recording his third career double-digit strikeout game and his first since June 10, 2019 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga against Inland Empire. Jackson gave up four hits and three walks, but held Salt Lake 0-for-6 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position...The Dodgers are 6-12 in his starts this season...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah and made his Major League debut last season...Tonight is Jackson's second start of the season against El Paso. He allowed one run and two hits over 3.2 innings during a road game April 13 (ND).

Against the Chihuahuas: 2022: 7-9 2021: 14-9 All-time: 35-28 At OKC: 15-12 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for the fourth of five series this season and the final time of 2022 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played a six-game set in El Paso June 28-July 3 with El Paso winning the series, 4-2. The Dodgers won two of the first three games before the Chihuahuas won the final three of the set while scoring an incredible 41 runs. In each of El Paso's four wins during the series, the Chihuahuas scored at least 11 runs (55 runs total)...The teams last met in OKC for a three-game series May 17-19 with OKC winning, 2-1, after the teams split a six-game series in El Paso April 12-17 with OKC winning the final three games of the series...Miguel Vargas leads OKC with 19 hits and 15 RBI in the season series, while Jason Martin has eight homers...The Dodgers won the 2021 series between the teams, 14-9, including 8-4 in El Paso...Outside of 2018, OKC has won or split each season series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season...Entering tonight, El Paso has won four straight games and five of the last six against OKC...Following the current series, the teams play six more games head-to-head Sept. 20-25 in El Paso.

Hanging On: The Dodgers have lost three of their last four games and are 5-10 in the last 15 games, but are tied with Reno for the best record in the PCL at 67-51. The Dodgers lead the East Division and are hanging on to a 1.5-game lead ahead of second-place El Paso...The Dodgers are in the midst of a key stretch of 24 straight games against East Division foes, but they have managed to only go 5-8 so far. Additionally, OKC is in a stretch of 12 consecutive games against second-place El Paso and third-place Round Rock (5.0 GB)...The Dodgers went 9-2 immediately following the All-Star Break, but are 6-11 since...The Dodgers are 36-25 at home this season and own the most home wins in the league.

Forlorn Fifteen: Following a 13-0 win Aug. 5 at Salt Lake, the Dodgers were a season-best 21 games above .500 at 62-41. However, the team has dropped 10 of 15 games since then and the 5-10 record is last in the PCL since Aug. 6. During that time, the Dodgers have seen their lead in first place shrink from 5.0 games to 1.5 games...Over the 15 games, the Dodgers have lost six times after leading in the sixth inning or later, including five losses in the last 13 games when leading in the seventh inning or later. In the last seven games, they've fell three times despite leading in the eighth inning or later. The team's seven blown saves since Aug. 6 are tied for second-most across the Minors and opponents have notched five last at-bats wins...Over the 15 games overall, the Dodgers have allowed the second-most runs in the PCL (104) and third-most hits (137). The 16 unearned runs allowed in that span are most in the league...At the plate, the Dodgers have scored 82 runs, but they have struck out the second-most times (154) and hit into the most double plays (18).

Not So Extra: Last night the Dodgers played extra innings for the second straight game and third time in the last seven games with losses in all three games. In each of the three defeats, the Dodgers have allowed at least three runs in the 10th inning (11 R). The Dodgers played into extra innings three times during the first 93 games of the season, but have now played past nine innings five times in the last 25 games...The Dodgers now have a 14.14 ERA in extra innings this season. The next-highest ERA in the PCL is 7.13 (Tacoma) and no other team is above 5.00...Overall this season, OKC is now 3-5 in extra-inning games, and going back to 2019, is 8-13 in extra innings over the last three seasons. Going back to 2018, the Dodgers are just 3-9 in extras at home.

Gettin' Miggy With It: Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday and collected two walks as he went 1-for-3. During the streak, Vargas is 13-for-33 (.394) with five doubles and it is his third streak of the season of at least nine games...Vargas leads the PCL with 92 runs scored and is tied for first with 126 hits along with El Paso's Eguy Rosario. He also ranks among league leaders in doubles (T-2nd, 30), walks (3rd, 66), RBI (4th, 77), total bases (4th, 209), extra-base hits (T-5th, 49), OBP (5th, .392) and AVG (6th, .296)...Vargas' 92 runs scored this season are tied for seventh on OKC's all-time list for most runs scored in a single season during the Bricktown era (since 1998) and most scored by an OKC player in 10 years. The team record is 103 runs scored by Esteban German in 2005.

Beast Node: Ryan Noda hit his 20th home run of the season last night, marking the third time in his last four seasons he's socked at least 20 dingers...During his current four-game hitting streak, Noda is 5-for-13 with a home run and two doubles. Over his last 17 games, Noda is 20-for-54 (.370) with five doubles, four homers, 17 RBI, 13 runs and 15 walks and a .547 OBP. He leads OKC with 18 RBI and 20 hits in August...Overall this season, Noda ranks among league leaders in walks (2nd, 69), OBP (4th, .395), RBI (7th, 73), total bases (8th, 187) and extra-base hits (10th, 43). And since the All-Star Break, Noda is second in the PCL with 27 RBI and ranks third with both a .451 OBP and 1.079 OPS.

Walking Papers: The Dodgers drew six more walks last night, adding to the team's single-season record. They pace all Triple-A teams in walks this season and rank third overall in the Minors with a team-record 585 walks during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The team has drawn 161 walks in the 28 games following the All-Star Break for an average of 5.75 per game, including 10 games with seven or more walks...The last PCL teams with more than 585 walks in a season were Salt Lake (637) and Round Rock (623) during the 140-game 2019 season...On the other hand, the Dodgers pitching staff has allowed 571 walks this season to lead all Triple-A teams. They are 21 walks shy of setting a new single-season team record, previously set in 2000.

Rehab Report: Victor González continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday retiring all three batters he faced with two groundouts and one strikeout in his second appearance with OKC. He threw 12 pitches, including seven strikes and was credited with a hold. González underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left elbow in May...Fellow rehabber Blake Treinen also pitched last night, allowing two hits and two runs (both unearned) over 0.2 IP. He threw 20 pitches, including 15 strikes and was credited with a hold in his fourth appearance with OKC. He was placed on the Injured List April 22 with right shoulder inflammation.

Movin' On Up: Edwin Ríos homered for the third time in the last six games and finished with OKC's lone multi-hit outing, going 2-for-5 Tuesday night. It was the 53rd home run of his Oklahoma City career, as he broke a tie with Nelson Cruz to now sit alone in fifth place. Jason Botts and O'Koyea Dickson are tied for third with 55.

Around the Horn: Starting pitcher Michael Grove pitched a career-high 6.0 innings Tuesday, allowing one run and seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He has allowed one run over his last two outings (11.0 IP) with 16 strikeouts against one walk and has allowed two runs or less in seven straight appearances...Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak to seven games and is 7-for-26 during the stretch. He is one game shy of tying his season-long hitting streak of eight games...OKC leads Triple-A with 200 strikeouts over 19 games in August...The Dodgers are 3-for-27 with runners in scoring position and two outs over the last seven games and 1-for-the-last-14. They've had one two-out run scoring hit over the last four games, which was a RBI single by Jason Martin the ninth inning with OKC already leading, 12-5.

