Dodgers Fall to El Paso

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning then held the Oklahoma City Dodgers scoreless in their final at-bat as El Paso came back to send the Dodgers to a 7-3 loss Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams played to a 3-3 tie through nine innings, with the Dodgers taking the first lead of the night in the series opener between the teams. Ryan Noda connected on a solo home run in the second inning for a 1-0 OKC advantage. The Chihuahuas (66-52) knotted the score, 1-1, in the top of the fourth inning on a RBI ground-rule double by C.J. Hinojosa. The Dodgers (67-51) quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Edwin Ríos homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the fourth inning and James Outman later hit a RBI double for a 3-1 lead. El Paso forced extra innings with two runs in the eighth inning. Hinojosa hit a RBI single before the Chihuahuas scored the game-tying run on a balk by OKC pitcher Jake Reed due to a pace of play violation. In the 10th inning, El Paso's Luis Campusano and Kyle Martin each hit two-run homers for a four-run lead as the Chihuahuas closed the game with six unanswered runs. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out, but El Paso escaped the jam getting Devin Mann to hit into a game-ending double play.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers and Chihuahuas opened a pivotal series as the top two teams in the PCL East Division play head-to-head for six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this week. With Tuesday's win, the Chihuahuas trimmed first-place OKC's lead to 1.5 games ahead of second-place El Paso.

-The Dodgers played into extra innings for the second straight game and third time in the last seven games with losses in all three games. Overall this season, OKC is now 3-5 in extra-inning games.

-For the second straight game and for the fifth time in the last 13 games, the Dodgers lost a game in which they led in the seventh inning or later. Prior to Aug. 9, OKC was 52-3 when leading after seven innings, but has gone 3-5 since.

-Edwin Ríos homered for the third time in the last six games and finished with OKC's lone multi-hit outing, going 2-for-5.

-Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to nine games and collected two walks as he went 1-for-3. During the streak, Vargas is 13-for-33 (.394) with five doubles...Tomás Telis extended his hitting streak to seven games and is 7-for-26 during the stretch. He is one game shy of tying his season-long hitting streak of eight games.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Michael Grove pitched a career-high 6.0 innings, allowing one run and seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. He has allowed one run over his last two outings (11.0 IP) with 16 strikeouts against one walk and has allowed two runs or less in seven straight appearances.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Victor González continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless seventh inning retiring all three batters he faced with two groundouts and one strikeout in his second appearance with OKC. He threw 12 pitches, including seven strikes and was credited with a hold. González underwent arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left elbow in May.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing two hits and two runs and facing five batters. He threw 20 pitches, including 15 strikes and was credited with a hold in his fourth appearance with OKC. He was placed on the Injured List April 22 with right shoulder inflammation and was transferred to the 60-day IL May 17.

-Tuesday was "FOX Monarch Night at the Ballpark," featuring custom player jerseys, giveaways and more to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the FOX series Monarch.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Chihuahuas continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

