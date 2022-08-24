Hot Chihuahuas: Chihuahuas Unveil Cheetos Flamin' Hot Chihuahuas Jerseys

August 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release









El Paso Chihuahuas Cheetos Flamin' Hot jerseys

(El Paso Chihuahuas) El Paso Chihuahuas Cheetos Flamin' Hot jerseys(El Paso Chihuahuas)

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas are turning up the heat Saturday, September 3, in a partnership with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, to bring a night of CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® fun to Southwest University Park when the Chihuahuas take on the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels).

The night includes an autographed jersey auction, an appearance from CHESTER CHEETAH®, concessions items featuring CHEETOS® FLAMIN' HOT® Cheese Flavored Snacks, a Fireworks Spectacular choreographed to hot & spicy music, and free samples of CHEETOS® Popcorn (Cheddar, FLAMIN' HOT®, and Cheddar Jalapeño) upon exit, while supplies last.

The jersey features an orange and yellow bodice with a red flamed stripe across the chest and the Chihuahuas word mark in yellow, all made to look like the CHEETOS® Crunchy FLAMIN' HOT® Cheese Flavored Snacks bag. The sleeves are black and feature the CHEETOS® orange "Cheetle®" dust prints on the left sleeve.

The Chihuahuas will auction the one-of-a-kind limited-edition CHEETOS® Crunchy FLAMIN' HOT® jerseys starting at 10 a.m. Thurs., September 1. The auction will conclude at the final out of the game on September 3. Proceeds from the auction will benefit El Paso area non-profit organizations. Fans can view the jerseys for auction and participate by texting "BID" to (844) 311-5007. The jerseys are for auction only and WILL NOT be worn on field.

CHEETOS® Crunchy FLAMIN' HOT® Cheese Cheetos paired and slathered in nacho cheese is an El Paso food staple found at local youth sports games, arenas, convenience stores, and Southwest University Park events.

Frito-Lay is a subsidiary of PepsiCo, a Chihuahuas Founding Corporate Partner and the exclusive non-alcoholic beverage provider and snack partner of chip products for the Chihuahuas. Frito-Lay features 29 snack brands including LAY'S® Potato Chips, DORITOS® Tortilla Chips, FRITOS® Corn Chips, and of course, the variety of CHEETOS®.

The Chihuahuas return home Tues., August 30 through Sun., September 4 against the Bees. Tickets are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com, by calling (915) 533-BASE (2273) or at the Southwest University Park box office. Fans are encouraged to purchase early and save.

FEATURED CONCESSION ITEMS:

Monchis & Hua Hua - Main Concourse

California Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Wrap

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Chicken Sandwich

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Loco Fries

Alligator Alley - Section 213

Chili Cheese Cheetos® Flamin' Hot®

Chili Cheese Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Dog

Bark Pit BBQ - Section 214

Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Mac N Cheese

