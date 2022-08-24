Space Cowboys Set Franchise Record with 9 Homers in Las Vegas

August 24, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys had a powerful presence in their first ever game at Las Vegas Ballpark.

They hit a franchise record nine home runs, including three from Korey Lee, in a 23-8 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday night.

The nine homers surpassed the Space Cowboys' previous high of 7, which they belted in a 20-1 win on May 10 in Albuquerque. The 23 runs are second most in franchise history, trailing only 24 scored on June 20, 2021, in a win at El Paso. The Space Cowboys have scored 54 runs over their last four games after scoring 21 runs on Saturday vs. Oklahoma City - a game which featured a 17-run inning.

The Space Cowboys nine home runs on Tuesday are tied with Triple A Omaha and Double A Tulsa for the most from a full-season Minor League Baseball team this season.

Lee matched the Space Cowboys record with his three-homer game. He became the fourth player in Sugar Land history to hit three homers runs in a game, with Enmanuel Valdez the last to do so on June 15 at Round Rock. Lee is tied for first in the Pacific Coast League with seven home runs in August.

Lewis Brinson and Yainer Diaz each had two homers. Brinson, who hit a grand slam in the third, matched the Sugar Land record with seven RBI. Jose Siri was the other to do so, accomplishing the feat on May 13, 2021, at Round Rock. Diaz is first in the PCL with 13 home runs since July 3 and is tied for first in the league with 20 RBI in August.

Brinson joined Corey Julks, who hit a three-run homer in the fourth, by hitting 20 homers with the Space Cowboys this year. Brinson leads the PCL with a .387 average in August and is second with a 1.151 OPS.

The first homer of the night for Brinson traveled a projected 482 feet, making it the longest home run in Space Cowboys history. The record would be short-lived, though, as Julks' fourth-inning homer traveled a projected 486 feet.

Diaz's two home runs gave him 15 with the Space Cowboys and 24 combined on the season, which leads Houston Astros minor leaguers.

JJ Matijevic homered to lead off the ballgame, giving him 13 with the Space Cowboys. It was his first at-bat with Sugar Land since being optioned from the Astros on Saturday.

The Space Cowboys matched their single-game record with 12 extra-base hits, which has been accomplished on three occasions, and last done on May 10 this season in Albuquerque. Eight of the nine players in the Space Cowboys lineup logged at least two hits and five players collected at least three RBI.

Top Astros prospect Hunter Brown picked up the win and struck out four batters through five innings. JP France followed with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out four. Brown leads the PCL with a 2.63 ERA and 130 strikeouts. France is fourth in the league with 4.18 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

The Space Cowboys continue their series in Las Vegas at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, with Shawn Dubin set to get the start against Las Vegas lefty Ken Waldichuk.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.