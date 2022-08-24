El Paso Defeats Oklahoma City

Luis Campusano and Kyle Martin both hit two-run home runs in the 10th inning Tuesday for El Paso in the Chihuahuas' 7-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The Chihuahuas are now 7-4 in extra-inning games and have won two straight 10-inning games.

The Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 with two outs in the eighth inning before scoring twice to tie the game. El Paso center fielder Luis Liberato went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk. Chihuahuas shortstop C.J. Hinojosa went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Victor Gonzalez and Blake Treinen both pitched for Oklahoma City on MLB injury rehab. Tuesday's win against first-place Oklahoma City moved the second-place Chihuahuas to just 1.5 games back in the East Division.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 7, Dodgers 3 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (65-52), Oklahoma City (67-51)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (2-4, 8.01) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Justin Hagenman (4-1, 6.47). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

