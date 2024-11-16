South Bay Lakers Sign Jhonathan Dunn

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have signed guard Jhonathan Dunn.

Dunn most recently played for Fuerza Regia de Monterrey of Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional, Mexico's top professional league, averaging 10.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 20.9 minutes across 30 games (13 starts). The Texas native holds international career averages of 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc across five seasons in Mexico (2023-2025), Germany (2022-23), Belgium (2021-22) and the Netherlands (2020-21). The 26-year-old shot 40.7 percent from 3-point range across four collegiate seasons at Southern Nazarene University from 2016-20. Dunn earned Great American Conference Player of the Year after averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals his senior season.

The South Bay Lakers (1-1) play their second home game Sunday, Nov. 17, at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo versus the Stockton Kings at 5 p.m. PT.

