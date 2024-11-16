South Bay Drops to Santa Cruz in First Away Game

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The South Bay Lakers fell to the Santa Cruz Warriors, 118-128, in their first away game of the Tip-Off Tournament. South Bay closed a 23-point deficit to just five points in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for Santa Cruz's strong offensive performance as the team shot 51.3 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari led the team for the second consecutive game with 33 points (7-21 FG, 5-13 3FG, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Guard DaJuan Gordon notched 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3FG) off the bench with nine rebounds and one steal. Guard Marlain Veal, drafted 23rd overall in this year's NBA G League Draft, followed suit with 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, four steals and one block. Forward Alex Fudge matched his NBA G League career high with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3FG, 1-1 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist, one steal and a team-high three blocks.

All five Warriors starters scored in double figures along with forwards Blake Hinson and Javan Johnson off the bench. Kevin Knox II led the Warriors with 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Two-way center Quinten Post tallied a double-double with 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-3 FT) and 11 rebounds along with two assists. The Warriors outrebounded the Lakers 46-38, tallying 19 second chance points to South Bay's five.

The South Bay Lakers return to play at home Nov. 17 versus the Stockton Kings at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

