Skyforce Tramples Charge 110-96

November 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce swept a two-game series with the Cleveland Charge with a 110-96 victory on Friday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher led the Skyforce (2-2) with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals. Isaiah Stevens produced his second-straight game of 10-plus assists, going for 21 points on 5-9 FGA, 10 assists and three steals. Stevens now leads the NBA G League in total assists (36) and his 9.0 assists per game ranks third in the league, as well.

Cleveland (1-3) was led by Pete Nance with 26 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, while Elijah Hughes added 25 points off the bench.

Sioux Falls jumped out to a fast start, scoring 35 points on 59.1 percent shooting (13-22 FGA, 7-14 3PA) from the field. Stevens and Christopher combined for 18 points on 7-9 FGA.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the second frame, as the Charge outscored the Force 16-8 in the paint and held them to just 22.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc (2-9 FGA). However, Sioux Falls took a 59-51 lead to intermission.

The Skyforce edged Cleveland 51-45 in the second half, as they capitalized 19 points off 11 Charge turnovers to secure their second-straight victory.

HEAT two-way player Keshad Johnson added 17 points and nine rebounds, his third-straight game of 15-plus points and nine-plus rebounds. Bryson Warren led off the bench with 12 points and three rebounds.

Sioux Falls hits the road on Tuesday against the Wisconsin Herd, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM CST from Oshkosh Arena. Cleveland hosts the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, as well.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.