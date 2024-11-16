Windy City Bulls Fall to Motor City Cruise in Overtime

November 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, lost to the Motor City Cruise 119-115 in overtime Saturday night. Chicago Bulls assignment forward Matas Buzelis led Windy City with 24 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 52.4% from the field.

Chicago Bulls two-way guard DJ Steward tallied 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell had his third game with three or more blocks. Liddell also tacked on 13 points and seven rebounds.

In a back-and-forth affair, Windy City trailed by three points after the first quarter, with Buzelis accounting for eight points. Windy City took the second quarter by six and entered halftime up 59-56. The Bulls shot over 57% in the frame with the help of Liddell and guard Alex Schumacher, who recorded nine and seven points respectively.

Motor City won the third quarter, tying the game at 83-83 entering the fourth quarter. In the final period, guard Javon Freeman-Liberty caught fire for Windy City, scoring 11 points. Windy City led by three late, but Detroit Pistons two-way forward Cole Swider hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds left to knot the game at 111-111 and force overtime. With the target score set at 118 points, Motor City scored six of the first eight points in overtime. Detroit Pistons two-way guard Alondes Williams then hit a two-point floater to win the game for Motor City.

Williams ended with 25 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Motor City forward Lamar Stevens led all scorers with 26 points, while also adding eight rebounds. Motor City rookie center Cameron Martin topped all players with 13 rebounds.

Windy City drops to 1-3 in the Tip-Off Tournament with the loss, and Motor City improves to 3-0. The Bulls and Cruise return for a rematch on Sunday, November 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 pm CT, and the game will be broadcast on Roku and Chicago Sports Network Plus.

