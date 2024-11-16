Herd Drops Second Game in Back-To-Back Series Against the Gold

November 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







Oshkosh, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Grand Rapids Gold 99-91.

Stephen Thompson Jr. led the Herd with 32 points while Philip Alston followed with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jamal Bieniemy also added 16 points.

The Grand Rapids Gold's top scorers were Gabe McGlothan with 32 points and Jalen Pickett with a double-double of 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Wisconsin got off to a hot start with a shot beyond the arc by Stephen Thompson Jr. and back-to-back Ibou Badji dunks. Grand Rapids returned the favor with a 12-2 run to go ahead by three. The Gold ramped up the defense keeping the Herd to two points for five minutes while they built a double-digit advantage. Stephen Thompson Jr. converted on a one-for-two free throw while Blake Marquardt followed with a three to bring the Herd within six at the break. Grand Rapids lead 27-21 at the end of the first quarter.

Grand Rapids tipped off the second quarter with a jump shot but Stephen Thompson Jr. quickly countered with a deep three. The two teams traded baskets till Jalen Pickett of the Gold stole two straight buckets to put the Gold ahead by nine. Grand Rapids continued the momentum connecting on the next three baskets to give them a double-digit edge with four minutes on the clock. Jamal Bieniemy and Blake Marquardt combined for six points to break the Herd silence. Each team secured a last-minute shot to end the quarter with the Gold up 48-35.

The Herd started their comeback with five unanswered points to open the third quarter. Wisconsin continued to catch up with an 11-7 run to make it a four-point game at the seven-minute mark. Both teams went back and forth before Yor Anei and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored nine straight points to put the Herd in the lead for the first time in the second half. The Herd didn't settle and climbed to a four-point advantage. Stephen Thompson Jr. knocked down a jump shot with two seconds left to put the Herd up 70-66 at the end of the third quarter.

The Gold claimed a 6-2 run to steal the lead back early in the fourth quarter. Each team traded two buckets resulting in five lead changes across four minutes. The game was tied once before Grand Rapids snapped with a deadly 14-4 run to go ahead by double digits with less than two minutes remaining. Philip Alston and Jamal Bieniemy each scored one basket to close out the game. The Gold won 99-91.

The Herd will return on Tuesday, Nov. 19 to take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce with tip set at 6:00 p.m. CST.

--Wisconsin Herd--

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.