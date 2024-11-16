Carlson Signs Standard Contract with Oklahoma City

November 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Saturday that center Branden Carlson has signed a standard NBA contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Carlson, 7-foot-0, 220 pounds, is averaging 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 blocks in three games (all starts) this season. He is shooting .525 (17-33) from the field and .429 (6-14) from the three-point range.

A native of South Jordan, Utah, Carlson spent five seasons with the University of Utah where he averaged 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 146 career games (140 starts) while shooting .513 (732-1428) from the field, .354 (135-381) from three-point range and .728 (291-400) at the free throw line.

Carlson departed Utah as the school's all-time leader in blocks (241) and games played (146), while ranking fifth in scoring (1,892). He became the only player in Pac-12 history to finish their collegiate career with at least 1,800 points, 800 rebounds, 150 assists, and 200 blocks. The Runnin' Utes alumnus earned All-Pac 12 First Team honours in back-to-back seasons (2022-24).

Carlson becomes the Raptors 905's 25th NBA Call-Up.

