Herd Falls to Gold

November 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, WI - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Grand Rapids Gold 105-99.

Stephen Thompson Jr. recorded a career-high 40 points while James Akinjo followed with a double-double of 22 points and 12 assists.

The Grand Rapids Gold got the game started with a layup but Stephen Thompson Jr. was quick to answer with a 10-foot jumper to tie the game. The Gold continued to build an 8-4 lead before the game went quiet with no points on either side for three minutes. Grand Rapids continued to dominate offensively pushing ahead by double digits. Wisconsin got hot with a 9-5 run to close out the quarter. The Gold led 24-18 at the end of the first.

The Herd opened the second quarter with back-to-back three-pointers while James Akinjo added a jump shot to bring the Herd within one. Grand Rapids put away a jump shot before Jalen Lewis converted on a game-tying three. A massive slam dunk by Ibou Badji pushed the Herd into their first lead of the game at the nine-minute mark. The teams traded the advantage four times but the Herd eventually ran away with a six-point head start. Wisconsin held a 48-42 edge at the half. Stephen Thompson Jr. delivered a team-high 23 points in the first half.

Grand Rapids took control of the game outscoring the Herd by seven points in the first two minutes of the second half. Stephen Thompson Jr. swished a three to keep the Herd above but the Gold evened the game instantly. The lead went back and forth before the Gold stole six straight points. Wisconsin stayed close within double-digits before eventually tying the game 72-72. Grand Rapids held a 79-74 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Blake Marquardt stole the show with two straight three-pointers, but it wasn't enough to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. The Gold pulled away to a six-point lead, but the Herd answered to come within two. Wisconsin stayed close until four minutes remaining in the quarter. Wisconsin secured three consecutive three-pointers to make it a four-point game with 20 seconds left. The Gold pulled away with late-game free throws to gain the 105-99 win.

The Herd will take on the Gold in the second game of the back-to-back series tomorrow with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.

