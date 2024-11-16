Hustle Lose to Oklahoma City

November 16, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (0-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 132121 by the Oklahoma City Blue (2-0) to wrap up a two-game homestand at Landers Center.

Miles Norris scored 29 points to lead the Hustle. Armando Bacot contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds. Colin Castleton finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Mãozinha Pereira added 15 points off the bench. Yuki Kawamura dished out 10 assists.

Buddy Boeheim paced Oklahoma City scoring 39 points and making 12 3-pointers. Logan Johnson tallied 33 points and 12 assists. Tray Jackson added 19 points off the bench.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the first half, Memphis clawed back to tie the game at 73 in the third quarter. Oklahoma City responded with a 35-23 run to extend their lead back to double digits.

Oklahoma City outrebounded the Hustle 47-41 and tallied 19 second chance points. Memphis assisted on 30 of 41 made field goals and scored 26 points off turnovers.

The Hustle will hit the road for a matchup against the Texas Legends on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3:30 p.m. CT at Comerica Center.

