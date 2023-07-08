Sounds and Clippers Canceled Due to Rain

NASHVILLE - Saturday's game between the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers has been canceled due to rain at First Horizon Park. The game will not be made up. Both teams will play a single, nine inning game at 1:05 p.m. CDT tomorrow.

Fans with a ticket to tonight's game can exchange it for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability. Please contact the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for further information.

The Sounds will conclude the now five-game series tomorrow, their final game before the All-Star break. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park. Nashville will be off July 10-13 before returning to action at Louisville on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Bats.

