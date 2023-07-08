Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 8 vs. Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons (5-4, 39-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (5-5, 39-44)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Paxton Schultz (1-2, 2.74) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (2-6, 6.58)

THAT ONE HURT: The Rochester Red Wings dropped the fourth game of the series, 19-3, against the Buffalo Bisons Friday night...DH FRANMIL REYES collected his fifth home run of the season, a 457-foot shot that stands as Rochester's furthest hit this year, while C JACOB NOTTINGHAM launched his first homer as a Wing...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 14 games as part of a 1-for-4 night, and CF ERICK MEJIA collected his third double to extend his hitting streak to four games...RHP WILY PERALTA starts on the mound for Rochester tonight as he goes against Buffalo's RHP Paxton Schultz.

TOUCHDOWN PLYMOUTH STREET: DH FRANMIL REYES smashed his fifth home run as a Red Wing in last night's loss, as part of a 2-for-4 night at the plate...the long ball traveled 457 feet, marking the furthest hit ball by a Rochester batter this season...

The record hit comes a night after LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched a grand slam that traveled 455 feet, making these the only Rochester home runs this season to exceed 450 feet.

Reyes recorded the top exit velocity (109.4 MPH) and the softest exit velocity on a hit (67.9 MPH).

S.O.S.: DH FRANMIL REYES and C JACOB NOTTINGHAM appeared on the mound last night, combining to pitch the top half of the ninth...this marked the first time a position player has pitched for the Red Wings since Ali Castillo on 9/15/21 against Buffalo...

The Wings pitching staff combined to allow 19 runs in the loss, the most allowed in a game since that same date 9/15/21 when they allowed (20).

This marked the first time since 2013 that Rochester used two position players to pitch in one game when Jermaine Mitchell and Brian Dinkelman logged three scoreless innings with a strikeout and a walk on 8/9/13 in an 11-2 loss to Norfolk...that game was started by Zack Britton whose brother would later become a Red Wings utility player and now manager of that same Tides squad.

MEJIA MAGIC: CF ERICK MEJIA recorded his third double of the year with Rochester, extending his hitting streak to four games (.375, 6-for-16 since 7/4)...this marks his most consecutive games with a hit since his six-game hitting streak with High-A Wilmington (5/18-25)...

Mejia has now collected an extra-base hit in back-to-back games for the first time since 9/17-18/22 against LV with TAC.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games with a fifth-inning single as part of a 1-for-3 day at the plate...since being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 6/17, Rutherford has reached base safely in every game with the Wings, holding an on-base percentage of .441.

NOTTING-HAMMERED: C JACOB NOTTINGHAM launched his first homer as a Wing in last night's contest, the 80th of his minor league career, and his last coming on 6/7 with Sacramento...the long ball gave Rochester their second-straight multi-homer game for the first time this season since 6/7-8 against WOR...

Nottingham has notched a hit in all three games he's played since joining Rochester on 7/3.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION: RHP JOEL PEGUERO made his Innovative Field debut Friday night, working two 2.0 scoreless innings on one hit, while striking out two and walking one...the outing marked Peguero's first scoreless appearance of 2.0 innings or more since 5/17 against Erie with Harrisburg.

WINGS SLAMA JAMA: The Wing's accounted for the top three exit velocities in the loss, with homer from DH FRANMIL REYES, a single from 3B JAKE ALU, and a homer from C JACOB NOTTINGHAM, registering at 109.4, 106.1, and 105.7, respectively...

Rochester hitters have collected the hardest batted balls in the last nine games against the Bisons this season.

