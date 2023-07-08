Knights Beat the 'Shrimp 11-8 on Saturday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- When Evan Skoug stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Charlotte catcher had a chance to turn things around for the Knights during one of the team's toughest stretches of the season. With one swing of the bat, he did just that.

Skoug launched a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the Charlotte Knights to an 11-8 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's first of the series.

Down by a score of 8-7, Charlotte shortstop Erik González started the bottom of the eighth inning off by reaching base on a hit-by-pitch against Jacksonville RHP Johan Quezada (3-2, 4.55). Then, it was Skoug's turn.

On a 1-2 pitch from Quezada in the eighth, Skoug changed the game with a two-run home run to make it a 9-8 Charlotte lead. The home run was his fourth of the season and it gave Charlotte a much-needed lead. The team tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning to pull away from the Jumbo Shrimp by a score 11-8.

RHP Lane Ramsey (4-4, 6.04) earned the win after he pitched the eighth inning for Charlotte. Ramsey, who allowed two runs in the inning, also fanned three batters. In the ninth inning, RHP Edgar Navarro ran into a bit of trouble, but was able to shut the door on the game for his second save of the season.

Catcher Sebastián Rivero and third baseman Lenyn Sosa both launched home runs for the Knights in the game. For Sosa, the solo home run in the second inning was his 12th of the season. He finished the game just a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with two runs scored, the home run and two RBI. Rivero, Skoug, Nate Mondou and Adam Haseley had two hits apiece for the Knights in the win.

The Knights will conclude the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. game from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

