SWB Game Notes - July 8

July 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-43, 4-6) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-42, 7-2)

Game 84 | Home Game 42 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Saturday, July 8, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Nick Nelson (0-1, 5.75) vs LHP Tanner Tully (5-3, 4.94)

PEREIRA'S POWER: Everson Pereira has really impressed as the Yankees #4 prospect in his first three games at Triple-A. In every contest, he has had a multi-hit and multi-RBI game. He has totaled eight hits and seven runs batted in, including one home run. With Somerset, Pereira was batting .291 in 46 total games. There the righty had 10 doubles and 10 homers.

WALK-OFF WILDIN: The RailRiders overcame a seven-run defecit to walk things off in the bottom of the 10th inning. This was their fourth walk-off victory of the season and third time the win came on a home run. Ben Rortvedt, Michael Hermosillo, and now Wilmer Difo have all accomplished the feat. Jesus Bastidas also had a walk-off single to win a game.

BULLPEN BEST: Last night, the RailRiders utilized seven pitchers in relief as part of a preplanned bullpen game. With Zach Greene getting the opening frame eight pitchers combined in the extra innings win. The most arms the franchised has utilized in a contest is nine total. The 'pen has combined for a 3.85 earned run average with 393 strikeouts.

RUN DIFFERENTIAL Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is tied with Tacoma and Bowling Green for a Minor League high 45 runs scored in this series of four games thus far. They have done it on 49 hits, including 10 home runs. The team now has a positive run differential of +45, the most in the International League in the second half.

HOMER HEAVEN The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 143. This puts them fist in all of Minor League Baseball to put the Las Vegas Aviators in second with 137. Lehigh Valley has 110 as a team. The New York Yankees have totaled 126, and the Atlanta Braves have the most with 167. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twenty-one.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had eight different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero and Max Burt also played a handful of frames at first.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Everson Periera (#4 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) , Randy Vasquez (#12), and Clayton Beeter (#13) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.