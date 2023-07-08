Bisons Fall 11-6 to Rochester on Saturday Night

ROCHESTER, NY - A night after the Buffalo Bisons thumped the Rochester Red Wings, the home team returned the favor with an 11-6 victory over the Herd on Saturday night at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings were able to jump out to an early 1-0 lead thanks to a run in the bottom of the first off of Bisons starter Paxton Schultz. Darren Baker led off the bottom of the first with a base hit and scored on a Franmil Reyes RBI groundout.

Rochester's lead expanded to 3-0 with two more runs in the bottom of the second. Erick Mejia belted a two-run home run to right field that scored Blake Rutherford. Wily Peralta was able to keep the Bisons from creating any offense in the first two frames, facing the minimum through six batters.

However, the bottom of the Bisons batting order was able to work a walk and a base hit before bringing the top of the order to the plate for the second time against Peralta. Otto Lopez was able to use his second at-bat to slug a three-run home run and tie the game 3-3 in the top of the third. The homer was Lopez's second of the season for Buffalo.

The Red Wings answered right back in the bottom of the third to break the tie, and once again it was Reyes right in the middle of the offense. The slugger drove in his second run of the game with an RBI triple then scored two batters later on a Rutherford sacrifice fly to right field. The pair of runs allowed Rochester to enjoy a 5-3 lead.

The Herd were able to get within a run, 5-4, on Spencer Horwitz's third homer of the season. It came in the top of the fifth inning and came against Peralta with two out in the frame. Horwitz finished the night reaching base three times, twice thanks to walks.

A six-run bottom of the seventh put the game out of reach for Buffalo, despite a late rally. The Red Wings brought 10 batters to the plate in the seventh, with each of the first four recording base hits in the victory. Travis Blankenhorn added an RBI double, one of a pair of doubles in the frame.

Matt Adams was credited with the other RBI double for Rochester. His extra-base scored Blankenhorn, who proved to be the game-winning run, 7-4. All six runs were scored off of Luis Quinones, with one of the runs being unearned.

Buffalo scored twice in the top of the ninth against reliever Luis Reyes and had the game-tying run in the on-deck circle when the final out was recorded by Tyler Danish. Tyler Heineman and Cameron Eden each scored on a Lopez fielder's choice. It allowed the Bisons' utilityman to finish the night with four RBIs in the 11-6 loss.

The teams will close out their six-game series on Sunday afternoon in the final game before a four-day All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with the Bisons turning to Casey Lawrence on the mound.

