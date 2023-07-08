Jacksonville Falls in Seesaw Battle with Knights

July 8, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE - Xavier Edwards lashed three hits and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp erased a six-run deficit only for Charlotte to plate four runs in the eighth in the Knights' 11-8 victory from Truist Field.

The Knights (37-48, 2-8) led 6-0 after two innings, but found that deficit whittled to a 7-6 lead to start the top of the eighth. Charlotte reliever Lane Ramsey (4-4) walked Charles Leblanc on four pitches to start the inning. Leblanc stole second, and after a strikeout, a Jacob Amaya single coupled with a Knights error scored Leblanc to tie the score. Edwards, who has notched at least three hits in six consecutive games, slashed a double to left-center to bring home Amaya and give the Jumbo Shrimp (39-46, 7-4) their first lead of the game.

The advantage, however, was short-lived. Jacksonville reliever Johan Quezada (3-2) hit Erik González with a pitch to begin the bottom of the eighth. Evan Skoug then smashed a two-run home run to put the Knights ahead. Sebastian Rivero followed with a base hit before Adam Haseley reached on a sacrifice in which the Jumbo Shrimp were unable to get the lead runner to set up runners on first and second. Following a fielder's choice, Lenyn Sosa collected an RBI single and Victor Reyes registered an RBI ground out to get the score to 11-8.

The first two Jumbo Shrimp to hit in the ninth reached via hit-by-pitch and walk, but a 6-4-3 double play and strikeout by Edgar Navarro helped seal the Charlotte triumph as he picked up his second save.

Charlotte jumped out to a huge advantage in the first. Haseley led off with a base hit. After a strikeout, a Sosa single put runners on the corners. Following a pop out, a Stephen Piscotty single coupled with an error plated the game's first two runs. Nate Mondou and González added RBI base knocks of their own to widen the gap to 4-0.

Home runs by Rivero and Sosa in the second got the Knights in front 6-0.

Jacksonville finally got on the board in the fifth. Jake Mangum, Amaya and Edwards all singled to jumpstart the frame, with the latter knock bringing home the Jumbo Shrimp's first run. Peyton Burdick followed with a walk before Austin Allen knocked in two with a base hit. A double playground ball scored a run and cleared the bases to make it 6-4. Jordan Groshans then started a two-out rally with a single. Paul McIntosh was hit by a pitch and Leblanc then lined an RBI single to get Jacksonville within 6-5.

The Knights answered an inning later. Skouug doubled with one out and scored two batters later on a Haseley RBI single.

The Jumbo Shrimp made it a one-run game again in the seventh on a Jerar Encarnacion home run.

Jacksonville and Charlotte wrap up their series with Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. LHP Devin Smeltzer (3-4, 6.24 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Chase Solesky (0-3, 8.31 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.