Sounders FC's The Salish Sea Kit Makes Home Debut this Saturday

March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - This Saturday afternoon as Seattle Sounders FC hosts rival LAFC on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM), The Salish Sea Kit makes its home debut while the Rave Green honor the kit's Native designers as part of International Women's Day celebrations.

The Salish Sea Kit features a unique pattern derived from Coast Salish weaving traditions, developed in collaboration with female indigenous artists representing the Puyallup, Muckleshoot and Suquamish Tribes. These distinguished women - Connie McCloud (Puyallup Tribe), Gail White Eagle (Muckleshoot Tribe) and Danielle Morsette (Suquamish Tribe) - have used their talents to bring their heritage to life on a global stage, constructing The Salish Sea Kit as an authentic and novel testament to Coast Salish tradition.

With Saturday also marking International Women's Day across the world, Sounders FC is elevating these inspiring women and their meaningful contribution to the club.

At the "Meet the Weavers" pregame activation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. PT, fans have the opportunity to meet both McCloud and White Eagle, learning more about the weaving traditions that inspired The Salish Sea Kit before seeing the jersey in action on the field.

Ahead of kickoff, McCloud - who also serves as Cultural Director of the Puyallup Tribe - is performing a special pitch blessing in front of the crowd. Earlier in the day, McCloud is privately blessing The Salish Sea Kits in the club locker room.

Additionally, McCloud and White Eagle lead Saturday's "Scarves Up!" moment for fans, kicking the match off as The Salish Sea Kit sees competitive action on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field for the first time and honoring the strong women who made the kit a reality.

Saturday's match promises to be an exciting afternoon both on the field and off. Sounders FC invites all fans to join the festivities as The Salish Sea Kit - named No. 1 in the league by both Sports Illustrated and ESPN in 2025 jersey ranking polls - is introduced at home and its designers are celebrated.

Information about all Sounders FC ticketing products and more can be found at SoundersFC.com/Tickets. To learn more about Sounders FC matchdays, health and safety and how to be prepared to attend a match, visit SoundersFC.com/Matchday/Know-Before-You-Go.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.