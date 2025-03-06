Around Toyota Stadium - March 2025

March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Unbeaten FC Dallas kicks off its 2025 home schedule on Saturday, March 8, against long-time rival Chicago Fire FC in the highly anticipated home opener presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center (Tickets, MLS Season Pass). This marks the beginning of an unforgettable season as FC Dallas celebrates 30 years in Major League Soccer, packed with special events, fan activations and milestone moment.

NEW FOR 2025

Updated Matchday Information

Toyota Stadium Enhancements: Renovations are underway, with the east side of the stadium closed for construction. For updates, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

Club Spaces Now Open to All Fans: The Gallagher Club and Winners Club presented by WinStar World Casino and Resort are now open to all ticketed guests, providing elevated experiences throughout the matchday.

HOME OPENER HIGHLIGHTS:

Celebrating 30 Years in MLS: The March 8 match launches a season-long tribute to FC Dallas' three decades in MLS, spotlighting the 30 biggest moments in franchise history. Fans will receive an exclusive captain's armband, while supplies last, featuring a QR code linking to FCDallas.com/30, where they can relive the club's greatest moments.

Inferno Unleashed: The home opener also marks the Toyota Stadium debut of FC Dallas' new Inferno Kit. Fans in attendance will take home a limited-edition Inferno rally towel, courtesy of UT Southwestern Medical Center, to help fuel the atmosphere, while supplies last.

Brimstone Cup Rivalry Renewed: FC Dallas and Chicago Fire FC reignite their rivalry in a battle for Brimstone Cup bragging rights. The Brimstone Cup is the fan-driven MLS trophy based on the season series between two clubs. Chicago's Section 8 and Dallas' Inferno supporters groups launched the trophy in 2001. For more information on the Brimstone Cup Rivalry, click here.

MARCH PROMOTIONS & THEME NIGHTS AT TOYOTA STADIUM:

Saturday, March 15 vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC - St. Patrick's Day Celebration

St. Patrick's Day: Celebrate the luck of the Irish when Dallas hosts St. Patrick's Day at Toyota Stadium, presented by Texas Native Premium Landscape Products.

Pregame Pitch Party: Join the best pre-game party in North Texas from 5-7 p.m. on Tundra Field 2 for live music, family-friendly games, and delicious food.

Fans can purchase an FC Dallas St. Patrick's Day T-Shirt from retail locations at the match.

Saturday, March 29 vs Sporting Kansas City - Night at the Movies

Cue the dramatic music and get your popcorn ready as Toyota Stadium transforms into a cinematic spectacle for FC Dallas' Night at the Movies, presented by AdvoCare.

Postgame Drone Show Spectacular: Guests are invited to stay seated after the final whistle for the first drone show of the season, illuminating the sky with beloved movie moments set to iconic film scores. Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will perform famous scores during the drone show.

Hollywood Comes to Frisco: Arrive early for red carpet-style fan activations, including photo ops, and movie-themed entertainment

