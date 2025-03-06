Red Bull Fuels Inter Miami CF as Club's Official Energy Drink Partner

March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF has announced a thrilling partnership with Red Bull, making it the Official Energy Drink Partner of the Club. This strategic alliance teams up two global brands fueled by passion, energy, and the pursuit of greatness, reinforcing Red Bull's presence in the world of fútbol while enhancing the Club's strategic portfolio of world-class partnerships that drive innovation for its fans.

"Our partnership with Red Bull reflects the continued rapid growth of Inter Miami CF, as we deepen our connection with our shared energetic audiences in both South Florida and around the world," said Euan Warren, Vice President of Partnerships at Inter Miami. "Red Bull's unparalleled passion for sports and functional beverages, its innovative approach to fan engagement, and its commitment to creating unforgettable experiences, perfectly aligns with our vision."

Inter Miami fans can expect to see Red Bull at Chase Stadium starting on March 9 when the team hosts Charlotte FC. As part of this partnership, fans can enjoy Red Bull® Energy Drink throughout the venue at mobile bar carts and branded bars, while the exclusive DJ Booth in the Fan Zone will set the tone pre-game for an unforgettable matchday experience. Fans will soon see Red Bull featured as the Entitlement Partner of the North Stand, one of the most electric sections of the stadium where Inter Miami's passionate supporter groups unite to rally behind the team.

Red Bull® Energy Drink will be available for players and staff at the Florida Blue Training Center and Chase Stadium. Red Bull Energy Drink 250 ml & Red Bull Sugarfree 250 ml products are NSF's Certified for Sport®.

As part of the partnership, Inter Miami and Red Bull fans can look forward to innovative digital content initiatives that will bring them closer to the action in thrilling new ways.

This partnership marks the beginning of a high-energy collaboration aimed at amplifying the passion of Inter Miami CF while continuing Red Bull's commitment to 'giving wings' to teams and fans alike. More details to be shared in the coming weeks.

