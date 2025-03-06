New England Revolution Academy Highlights: March 6, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy teams opened the month of March with a combined 7-0-1 record in last weekend's matches. The Under-18s and Under-16s, both played Nashville SC on Saturday. Also in MLS NEXT action, the Under-15s, Under-14s, and Under-13s hosted Valeo FC on Saturday and Oakwood SC on Sunday.

The U-18s battled Nashville SC to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Enzo Goncalves (2006 - Hyannis, Mass.) converted a penalty kick in the 75th minute to level the score. Also at Nashville, the U-16s edged out the hosts, 2-1, on Saturday. Ivan Villalobos Lopez (2009 - Lumberton, N.C.) opened the scoring, while Josh Macedo (2009 - Santa Clarita, Calif.) netted the game-winner.

The U-15s shut out Valeo FC, 3-0, on Saturday, with Shifaq Fazl (2010 - Branford, Conn.) tallying twice. Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Springfield, Mass.) closed the scoring, while goalkeepers Mason Yang (2010 - Windsor, Conn.) and JV De Almeida (2010 - Marlborough, Mass.) split time between the posts to secure the clean sheet for New England. On Sunday, the U-15s defeated Oakwood SC, 6-2, as six different Revolution players found the scoresheet.

The U-14s recorded a 7-0 triumph against Valeo FC on Saturday, as Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.) paced New England's attack with two goals and three assists. Goalkeepers Zach Lapierre and Charles Wallace (2010 - Burlington, Vt) both saw action in net, as the pair helped keep the visitors off the scoresheet. On Sunday, the U-14s shut out Oakwood SC, 3-0, with goals from Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.), Ho Sang, and Rico Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.).

The U-13s earned a 3-1 victory over Valeo FC on Saturday, as Luca Cicione (2012 - Warwick, R.I.), Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.), and Marlito Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) each tallied a goal in the match. To round out the weekend, the U-13s routed their opponent with a 8-0 defeat at home on Sunday. Sami Chao (2012 - New Bedford, Mass.) led the offensive efforts, netting a hat trick on his 13th birthday.

All five Revolution Academy teams resume MLS NEXT action this Saturday, when the U-18s and U-16s host Beachside SC, while the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s visit New York City FC. On Sunday, the U-18s and U-16s welcome BW Gottschee to the Revolution Training Center, as the U-15s, U-14s, and U-13s travel to Cedar Stars. Click here or visit Revolutionsoccer.net/Academy for more details.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Nashville SC U-18s

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - The Gold Mine

New England Revolution 1, Nashville SC 1

Scoring Summary:

NSH - 30'

NE - Enzo Goncalves (Penalty Kick) 75'

Revolution U-18s: Julian Chapman; Sheridan McNish, Eli Ackerman, Aidan Reilly, Josh Poulson (Bryan Norena 78'); Josh Partal, Giuseppe Ciampa (Edwin Flores 60'), Robert Nichols III (Aaron Ineh 60'); Cliff-Grova Rwabira (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 83'), Grant Emerhi, Cristiano Carlos (Enzo Goncalves 60').

Substitutes Not Used: Owen Beninga.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. Nashville SC U-16s

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - The Gold Mine

New England Revolution 2, Nashville SC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Judah Siqueira) 9'

NSH - 17'

NE - Josh Macedo 28'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Alex Glassman (Edon Zharku 70'), Josh Macedo, Kauan De Campos, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Kaisei Korytoski (Chris Scott 46'); Simon Medina (Jonathan Cante 70'), Judah Siqueira (Kaleb De Oliveira 85'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Isaiah Claverie 78').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Lucas Aquino.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Valeo FC U-15s

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Valeo FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Landon Ho Sang) 44'

NE - Shifaq Fazl (Braeden Andersen) 54'

NE - Landon Ho Sang 78'

Revolution U-15s: Mason Yang (JV De Almeida 40'); Jude Chisholm (Braeden Andersen 40'), Makai Harr, Niaz Sacirbey (Dalu Nwazojie 40'), Stefan Gorea; Alex Gomes, Jesse Ebere (Kai Nielsen 40'), Bayron Morales-Vega (Logan Azar 55'); Landon Ho Sang, Arthur Bernardino (Shifaq Fazl 40'), Alejandro Garza (Lucas Pereira 55').

Substitutes Not Used: None

New England Revolution U-15s vs. Oakwood SC U-15s

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 6, Oakwood SC 2

Scoring Summary:

OAK - 8'

NE - Davi Pereira (Rikelme De Almeida) 12'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Logan Azar) 18'

NE - Logan Azar 47'

OAK - 60'

NE - Musah Adamu (Alejandro Garza) 62'

NE - Bayron Morales-Vega (Alejandro Garza) 66'

NE - Jesse Ebere (Bayron Morales-Vega) 80'

Revolution U-15s: Zach LaPierre; Braeden Andersen (Jude Chisholm 40'), Alex Lewis, Vaughn Scholz (Niaz Sacirbey 40), Tobin Farmer; Frankie Caruso, Logan Azar (Bayron Morales-Vega 55'), Davi Pereira (Jesse Ebere 40'); Lucas Pereira (Alejandro Garza, 55'), Shifaq Fazl (Musah Adamu 40'), Rikelme De Almeida.

Substitutes Not Used: Mason Yang.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Valeo FC U-14s

Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 7, Valeo FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Davi Pereira (Rikelme De Almeida) 8'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida 10'

NE - Rico Janairo (Rikelme De Almeida) 16'

NE - Rikelme De Almeida (Musah Adamu) 32'

NE - Hans Marten (Rikelme De Almeida) 37'

NE - Asher Bremser (Musah Adamu) 39'

NE - Nolan Nairn (Rico Janairo) 56'

Revolution U-14s: Zach LaPierre (Charles Wallace 40'); JP Munko, Vaughn Scholz, Asher Bremser, Thierry Maurer (Darragh Nugent 40'), Brennan McWeeney, Davi Pereira (Boston Kahoalii 40'), Hans Marten (Navayush Gurung 40'), Rikelme De Almeida (Nolan Nairn 40'), Rico Janairo, Musah Adamu.

Substitutes Not Used: None

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Oakwood SC U-14s

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Boston Kahaolii) 31'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (Hans Marten) 68'

NE - Rico Janairo (Landon Ho Sang) 78'

Revolution U-14s: Charles Wallace; JP Munko (Stefan Gorea 40'), Dalu Nwazojie, Asher Bremser, Thierry Maurer (Julian Gomez 40'), Hans Marten (Brennan McWeeney 40'), Boston Kahoalii, Navayush Gurung (Jayden Lefter 40'), Landon Ho Sang (Rico Janeiro 40'), Arthur Bernardino.

Substitutes Not Used: None

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Valeo FC U-13s

Saturday, March 1,, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, Valeo FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Luca Cicione (Enrique Rosado) 17'

VFC - 26'

NE - Drake Roberts (Enrique Rosado) 54'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Luca Cicione) 60'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Ayden Gomes, Ivan Pokinboroda, Vik Chitnis, Juju Gomez; Enrique Rosado, Luca Cicione, Sami Chao; Noah Alcine, Gavin Rybak, Lucas Williams.

Substitutes Used: Drake Roberts, Jayden Lefter, Marlito Quijada, Asher Cotter.

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Oakwood SC U-13s

Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 8, Oakwood SC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marlito Quijada (Asher Cotter) 6'

NE - Drake Roberts (Nolan Nairn) 12'

NE - Ivan Pokinboroda (Sami Chao) 39'

NE - Sami Chao 46'

NE - Sami Chao 50'

NE - Lucas Williams 54'

NE - Marlito Quijada (Gavin Rybak) 65'

NE - Sami Chao (Luca Cicione) 67'

Revolution U-13s: James Warren; Enrique Rosado, Ivan Pokinboroda, Vik Chitnis, Ayden Gomes; Darragh Nugent, Asher Cotter, Marlito Quijada; Nolan Nairn, Drake Roberts, Sami Chao.

Substitutes Used: Gavin Rybak, Lucas Williams, Noah Alcin, Luca Cicione.

