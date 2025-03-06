Chicago Fire FC Loans Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to FC Tulsa
March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has loaned goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to FC Tulsa for the 2025 season. FC Tulsa competes in the USL Championship and is based in Tulsa, Okla.
Dowd, 22, was originally selected by the Fire as the sixth overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2024. He was loaned to Huntsville City FC, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro side, in June 2024. During his time in Huntsville, Dowd started and went the full 90 minutes in all seven matches in which he participated.
Prior to joining the Fire, Dowd led the Notre Dame Men's Soccer Team to the 2023 NCAA Men's Soccer Championship match, allowing only one goal in the tournament.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC loans goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to FC Tulsa for the 2025 season.
