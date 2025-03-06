Ian Fray's Red Card Unanimously Rescinded After Club's Successful Appeal
March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Ian Fray's red card issued after the Club's 1-4 win over the Houston Dynamo has unanimously been rescinded by the Independent Review Panel. Following the Club's successful appeal, which overturned his one-match suspension and accompanying fine, Fray is now eligible to play in Sunday's MLS match against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.
The Independent Review Panel consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Inter Miami's appeal was successful, the Club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2025 season.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2025
- 100 Days out to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: Inter Miami CF Gear up to Debut on Intercontinental Stage - Inter Miami CF
- Ian Fray's Red Card Unanimously Rescinded After Club's Successful Appeal - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC and Chicago Stars FC Team up for Doubleheader at Historic Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd to FC Tulsa - Chicago Fire FC
- Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Halbouni scores first goal as 'Caps look ahead to second leg in Mexico - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- 100 Days out to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: Inter Miami CF Gear up to Debut on Intercontinental Stage
- Ian Fray's Red Card Unanimously Rescinded After Club's Successful Appeal
- Construction at Miami Freedom Park Is in Full Swing
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Cavalier FC for Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg at Chase Stadium
- Segovia and Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday