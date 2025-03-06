Ian Fray's Red Card Unanimously Rescinded After Club's Successful Appeal

March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Ian Fray's red card issued after the Club's 1-4 win over the Houston Dynamo has unanimously been rescinded by the Independent Review Panel. Following the Club's successful appeal, which overturned his one-match suspension and accompanying fine, Fray is now eligible to play in Sunday's MLS match against Charlotte FC at Chase Stadium which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.

The Independent Review Panel consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Inter Miami's appeal was successful, the Club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2025 season.

