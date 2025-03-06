Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

March 6, 2025

Seattle Sounders FC









Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan vs. Cruz Azul

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC played to a scoreless draw with Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Wednesday evening in the first leg of the Round of 16 matchup in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Sounders FC travels to Mexico City for the second leg against Cruz Azul on Tuesday, March 11 at Estadio Olímpico Universitario (5:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports). Prior to next Tuesday's second leg, Seattle hosts Western Conference rival LAFC on Saturday, March 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Wednesday's contest marked the first all-time meeting between Sounders FC in the MLS era and Cruz Azul. The two sides will also meet later this year at Lumen Field in Leagues Cup 2025 action.

Seattle is 22-15-12 all-time in Concacaf Champions Cup action and is unbeaten in its last 13 games (6-0-7) in the competition, with its last loss coming in 2018.

Sounders FC's unbeaten streak of 13 is the longest of any MLS team in the competition's history. Liga MX side Pumas UNAM holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak of any team at 23 matches from 1980-1992.

The winner of the two-leg Round of 16 series will play the winner of the Club America-Chivas de Guadalajara series, with Guadalajara having won the first leg 1-0 tonight.

Midfielder Cristian Roldan recorded his 350th all-competition appearance tonight against Cruz Azul, joining Stefan Frei as the only players to hit that mark in club history (MLS era).

Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Saturday's match at Real Salt Lake, with Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Pedro de la Vega and Paul Rothrock replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jonathan Bell, Georgi Minoungou and Paul Rothrock.

Tacoma Defiance defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who was available for today's match via Short-Term Agreement, was available for selection off the bench today.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Cruz Azul 0

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referees: Julio Luna

Assistants: Cristian Alvarado, Carlos Fernandez

Fourth Official: Reon Radix

VAR: Tatiana Guzman

Attendance: 27,844

Weather: 47 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák (caution) 40'

CAZ - Gabriel Fernandez (caution) 45'+3'

CAZ - Lorenzo Faravelli (caution) 90'+1'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Pedro de la Vega (Jesús Ferreira 67'), Albert Rusnák (Paul Rothrock 86'), Paul Arriola (Georgi Minoungou 76'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jacob Castro, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jonathan Bell, Stuard Hawkins, Cody Baker, João Paulo, Danny Leyva, Danny Musovski

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 2

Cruz Azul - Kevin Mier; Jorge Sanchez, Omar Campos, Willer Ditta, Jesus Orozco, Gonzalo Piovi; Lorenzo Faravelli, Andres Montano (Luka Romero 86'), Alexis Gutierrez (Luis Gutierrez 90'+3'); Mateusz Bogusz (Bryan Gamboa 66'), Gabriel Fernandez (Amaury Morales 90'+2')

Substitutes not used: Andres Gudino, Emmanuel Ochoa, Amaury Garcia, Carlos Vargas, Cristian Jimenez, Christian Valdivia

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 1

