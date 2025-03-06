100 Days out to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: Inter Miami CF Gear up to Debut on Intercontinental Stage

March 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The countdown has begun! The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is starting 100 days from today. Inter Miami CF is ready to make its intercontinental debut while competing amongst the biggest clubs in world fútbol. Don't miss out on your chance to attend Inter Miami CF's opening match of the competition with a stand-alone fixture on Saturday, June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium against Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

The Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Member pre-sale window has ended, however, there are some tickets still available. To purchase, click HERE.

Inter Miami CF's FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Schedule

Saturday, June 14 vs. Al Ahly FC at 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, June 19 vs. FC Porto at 3 p.m. ET at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Monday, June 23 vs. Palmeiras at 9 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium

How did Inter Miami secure its place to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™?

Inter Miami secured its participation by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, confirming the Club as the best team during the 2024 MLS regular season. Inter Miami qualifies as the host country representative team thanks to their outstanding and consistent 34-match campaign, in which they broke the all-time MLS record for the most points in a single season, completing its 2024 season with 74 points.

Competition Format

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will get underway with a group stage of eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16.

From there on, the next rounds will be direct single-match knockout stages from the round of 16 to the final. There will be no third-place play-off match.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world will be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ on DAZN.com. All 63 tournament matches will be freely available to fans globally.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.