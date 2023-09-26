Somerset's Richard Fitts, Jasson Dominguez and Clayton Beeter Honored as MiLB Eastern League All-Stars

Somerset Patriots pitcher Richard Fitts

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots RHP Richard Fitts, OF Jasson Dominguez and RHP Clayton Beeter have been named 2023 Double-A Eastern League All-Stars.

Fitts has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year for his 11-5 record, 3.48 ERA and 163 strikeouts over 152.2 innings pitched in 27 games started.

Spending his entire 2023 season with Double-A Somerset, Fitts set or matched his career-high in strikeouts four times this season, culminating with a career-high 11 in his final start of the season on 9/15 at New Hampshire. He finished atop the Eastern League in strikeouts, innings pitched and wins. Fitts also ended the season ranking 2nd in MiLB in IP and 7th in strikeouts.

This season, Fitts set Somerset Patriots single-season Double-A records in W, GS, QS (15), IP and longest win streak (5, 7/16-8/10). From 5/18 through the end of the regular season, Fitts made 21 starts (14 quality starts), going 10-2 with a 2.85 ERA, 129 K and 35 BB in 123 IP.

Dominguez has been named the league's Top MLB Prospect, slashing .254/.367/.414. At the time of his promotion from Somerset to Triple-A Scranton on August 22, "The Martian" was among the Eastern League leaders in R (1st, 83), BB (1st, 77), H (2nd, 108), SB (2nd, 37), RBI (4th, 66), TB (4th, 176), and OBP (8th, .367). He spent just nine games at Triple-A before making his MLB debut for the Yankees on September 1.

He finished the season as Somerset's team leader in AVG, R, H, RBI and SB.

Dominguez was MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week for August 14 -20 after he went 13-for-28 (.464) with 8 RBI, 8 R, 2 HR, 5 2B, 3 BB and 1 SB. He had two four-hit games during the week, tying his career-high mark for a game.

In 18 games for Somerset during August, the Yankees No. 2 prospect had a 1.046 OPS, slashing .380/.438/.608 with 14 RBI, 17 R, 12 XBH, 9 2B and 48 TB. In addition, in the 42 games with the team since July 1, Dominguez had an .926 OPS, while slashing .331/.401/.525 with 29 RBI, 32 R, 5 HR, 1 3B, 12 2B, 21 BB and 19 SB.

In Somerset, Beeter was 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 60.2 innings pitched in 12 games started.

He ended his time in Somerset on a four-game win streak, tied for the Eastern League lead with six wins at the time of his promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 23. Beeter was also leading the league in ERA, while ranking among the league leaders with 76 K (2nd) and a .204 BAA (6th).

Over his final five starts with the Patriots, Beeter went 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 33 K in 27 IP.

Beeter was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 6-11, when he was the winning pitcher in both the Patriots' first and last games of their road trip in Hartford. During the series, he combined to pitch 11 scoreless innings with 17 strikeouts, en route to winning his first career Pitcher of the Week honors.

Beeter represented the Yankees in the 2023 MLB All-Star Futures Game on July 8 with 0.2 scoreless IP and a strikeout at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

