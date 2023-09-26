Yard Goats Slugger Goodman Named All-Star

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, was informed by Minor League Baseball© (MiLB©) that Hunter Goodman was selected to the Eastern League All-Star team. The Yard Goats slugger was one of only ten position players chosen for the team. Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office. Goodman established new Yard Goats franchise records with 25 home runs and 78 RBI in just 91 games in 2023. The 1B/OF/DH was leading the EL in RBI and extra base hits (49), ranked second in homers, total bases (182), third in slugging (.523) and sixth in OPS (.848) at the time of his promotion on August 8th. He is one of three players from this year's Yard Goats club to reach the Major Leagues (LHP Evan Justice, RHP Victor Vodnik) in Colorado.

Goodman, 23, spent most of this past season with the Yard Goats, and provided fans with some memorable moments at Dunkin' Park. He got off to a tremendous start at the plate, cranking four home runs along with 8 RBI, and batted .360 over his first seven games. The former star from the University of Memphis smashed a two-run walk-off home run with the Yard Goats trailing by a run in the ninth inning on May 4th against Reading. He had three multiple homer games (April 12th @ Reading, May 3rd vs Reading, July 19th vs Somerset), and drove in runs in five consecutive games twice, April 28th-May 4th & July 25th-August 1st. Goodman homered in three straight games, May 11th-13th.

Goodman became the Yard Goats single season home run king on July 28th when he smashed his 24th homer passing the previous mark of 23 established by OF Brenton Doyle and 1B/OF Michael Toglia last season. The former 4th round pick in 2021, passed Aaron Schunk's 77 RBI total from last season with a solo home run on August 1st vs Reading, giving him 78 RBI over his first 91 games. He was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on August 8th and after just 15 games was called up to the Colorado Rockies. Goodman made his MLB debut on August 27th at Baltimore and had two hits and an RBI. He batted .314 with 13 RBI over his first 14 games in the Majors with the Colorado Rockies, and hit his first MLB home run on September 17th against the San Francisco Giants.

