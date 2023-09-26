Holton and Hurter Power Erie to Eastern League Championship

The SeaWolves overpowered Binghamton in a 10-0 win and secured the franchise's first Eastern League crown in a series sweep over the Rumble Ponies.

Jake Holton began the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning against Binghamton starter Christian Scott. The SeaWolves tallied two more runs on an RBI single by Eliezer Alfonso and an sacrifice fly by Gage Workman.

Trei Cruz tacked on an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 4-0 Erie. In the same frame, Chris Meyers added a run on an RBI infield single. Ben Malgeri drove home Erie's sixth run on a bases loaded groundout.

Holton blasted his second home run and third of the series in the seventh inning against Matt Minnick.

Workman clobbered a two-run shot to make it a 10-0 score.

On the pitching side, Brant Hurter was outstanding. He logged seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Erie's defense turned three double plays behind him. Hurter tossed 13 scoreless innings in his two playoff starts.

Adam Wolf tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Andrew Magno finished off Erie's undefeated postseason run with a perfect ninth.

Hurter earned his second win of the postseason and Scott took the loss.

