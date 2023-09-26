Binghamton Falls to Erie, SeaWolves Win Eastern League Championship

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-2, 74-61) were shut out by the Erie SeaWolves, 10-0, in the second game of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday night at UPMC Park. Erie swept the series 2-0 and won its first-ever Eastern League title.

Brant Hurter (2-0) was magnificent on the mound. He tossed seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, while allowing just three hits and three walks.

Erie (2-0, 75-62) began the scoring in the second inning with a solo homer from Jake Holton. Holton had two home runs in the game and three in the ELCS. Later in the second, Eliezer Alfonzo hit an RBI single, and Gage Workman hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Jordan Geber came in to relieve Christian Scott (0-1) and shut down Erie. Geber threw 2.2 hitless innings and struck out two batters.

In the fifth, Erie added three more runs. Trei Cruz hit an RBI single to make it 4-0, Chris Meyers hit an RBI single to make it 5-0, and Ben Malgeri drove in a run on a groundout to make it 6-0.

Holton clobbered his second homer of the night in the seventh inning with a two-run shot that made it 8-0. In the eighth, Workman smashed a two-run homer that made it 10-0.

The Rumble Ponies will open the 2024 season on April 5, 2024, at Mirabito Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton reached the Eastern League Championship Series for the first time since 2014...Rhylan Thomas ended the season on a 16-game hitting streak, across his final 12 regular season games and four postseason games...Rowdey Jordan ended the season on a 12-game hitting streak, across his final eight regular season games and four postseason games.

